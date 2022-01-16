‘Work comes to a standstill, just beard is growing’: Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a photo of himself growing his beard as he remains at home, saying that the work has come to standstill and just his beard is growing.

Amitabh Bachchan has seemingly pointed towards the current situation of pandemic-related restrictions in different parts of India, causing a disruption in different professional activities due to a rise in Covid cases.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared his photo and captioned it, saying that the work has stopped and just his beard is growing.

Fans reacted to his post to show their love to the Bollywood superstar with many of them praying for him to stay safe.

The 79-year-old actor had appeared in a mystery-thriller film, Chehre, last year while sharing the lead role with Emraan Hashmi. He is likely to be featured in many flicks including Brahmastra and Runway 34 to be released this year.

Bachchan took a break from social media a few days ago after one of his staff members at his bungalows contracted Covid-19.

