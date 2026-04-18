Work on floating jetty project started, says Maritime Minister

KARACHI: Federal Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has said that the work on building a floating jetty has started for improvement in fisheries exports.

Maritime Affairs minister, was presiding over a meeting of the Korangi Fish Harbour Board here.

He said the floating jetty will be built with a cost of Rs 120 million and this jetty will assist improvement in operations in low water level areas.

The government will ensure a safe and easy access for fishermen at any cost, minister said.

The completion of this project will reduce fishermen’s expenditures. The project will create new economic opportunities for the coastal areas.