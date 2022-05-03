Work half done, would celebrate after winning KPK and Balochistan, Asif Ali Zardari

Nawabshah: Former President of Pakistan and Co-Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari has said that their work is still half done. They would celebrate once they take over KPK and Balochistan, he added.

According to details, Asif Ali Zardari talked to media representatives after offering the Eid prayer in his native city Nawabshah. He wished the nation a happy and prosperous Eid-ul-Fitar.

Zardari also met with local workers of the Peoples Party and admitted that he had not interacted with local workers for a long time, but would keep in touch more frequently now.

He added that he does not want to indulge in a political talk on Eid but the previous government has destroyed every institution, but the coming days will be better.

He also said that their victory in the national assembly is work half done, they would celebrate after taking over the KPK and Balochistan assemblies.

He said that he is hopeful that soon the PPP would rule Punjab and KPK and the Federal government as well. The common people of Pakistan would rule the country in the coming days, Asif Ali Zardari added.

