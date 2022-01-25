‘Work on dualization of Karachi-Quetta highway to start next month’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed informed the Senate on Tuesday that dualization work of 796 kilometres long Karachi to Quetta and Chaman road would start next month.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding an alarming number of traffic accidents on RCD Highway, N-25, which runs from Karachi to Quetta and Chaman, the minister said that govt has awarded contract for the construction of the first section of 330 kilometres of the highway.

“Contract has been awarded for the construction of the first section of 330 kilometres of the highway and Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform groundbreaking of the project next month,” he added.

He said that the road projects started in Balochistan were including Zhob Kuchlak, Nokandi Mashkeel, Khuzdar Bisimah, Ziarat Morr Kuch Harnai, Hoshab Awaran, Dera Murad Jamali Bypass, Quetta Bypass, and Kuchlak Khuzdar.

Also Read: NHA revenue increased by Rs99 billion in three years: Murad Saeed

He said that 3800 kilometres long roads were being constructed only in Balochistan province.

Comments