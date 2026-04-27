A worker working for Shakira’s concert on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro died on the scene of the incident.

During the preparations for Shakira’s concert on Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, a worker met his untimely demise, that too by ending up crushed. He is said to have suffered injuries to his legs as a result of a lifting system, according to the fire department, The Sun reports.

Though he was free with the help of first responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene, and the concert organizer, Bonus Track, also stated this, saying, “Unfortunately, the technician passed away in the hospital.”

What is pertinent to mention about this concert in particular is that it is fully free, and the crew ended up working for multiple weeks for this concert, especially since it’s said that people from all across the world ended up drawn to this concert.

The outlet even quoted a fellow 51-year-old eyewitness who says, “Out of nowhere, we saw people running, and when we looked, the structure was on the ground. People were saying that a man had gotten trapped underneath. People rushed over to pull him out.”