VIDEO: Workers rescue cow stuck between tree branches

A cow was rescued from a tree after floodwaters from Hurricane Ida caused the animal to become stuck in the branches.

In a video shared online, employees of St. Bernard Parish government cut the tree limbs around the animal in order to help free the cow. The video of the rescue has gone viral on social media.

The animal was washed away in the floodwater and ended up wedged between the branches of a tree, unable to move, when rescuers found it. In the 33-second clip, workers are seen rescuing the cow by sawing down the tree and freeing the animal.

Workers rescued a cow wedged in a tree near New Orleans that became stuck following severe flooding caused by Hurricane Ida. Read more here: https://t.co/RaHVgeQ1rO pic.twitter.com/0ymCzNeOz3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 1, 2021

According to a Reuters report, Ida is one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States Gulf Coast and has prompted numerous rescue efforts in regions surrounding New Orleans. Moreover, it has severely damaged the electrical grid and led to a complete blackout in Louisiana, the report added.