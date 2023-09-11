27.9 C
World Bank country director calls on Caretaker PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that putting backward areas of the country on the path of development is the priority of the government.

He was talking to the Country Director of World Bank Najay Benhassaine who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar recognized that the World Bank is playing a role in the development of the backward areas, especially the remote areas of Balochistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Kakar was appreciative of the role played by the World Bank in helping and rehabilitating last year’s flood-affected people.

The caretaker premier said the government will provide all possible administrative support to soon complete the ongoing rehabilitation work in the affected areas.

Najay Benhassaine briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the development of backward areas in Balochistan, the ongoing efforts for rehabilitation of flood victims in Sindh and the progress for provision of aid money announced by the World Bank in Geneva for the flood-affected people.

