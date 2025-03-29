World Bank to provide US$ 300 mln to Punjab for smog mitigation

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank will provide $300 million in financing for the smog mitigation to Pakistan, the lender said in a statement.

The amount aims to improve the air quality in Punjab. “The World Bank will support the Punjab Smog Mitigation Action Plan with the funding”.

“The funding amount will help to cut the air quality index pollution by 35 per cent,” the bank stated.

The funding amount will benefit 13 million people in next 10 years.

The project will create awareness against the burning remainder of crops. “Moreover, 600 electric buses will be added to Punjab’s public transport fleet,” according to the statement.

Punjab Smog Crisis

Lahore and other cities of Punjab faced soaring smog crisis in November last year despite the government’s desperate efforts to contain air pollution.

Polluted air haunted Lahore and several other cities. Several sections of the motorway were closed for vehicular traffic in Punjab after poor visibility owing to fog and smog.

The government imposed a complete lockdown in Lahore and Multan for three days a week due to worsening smog conditions.

The government also announced closure of schools upto higher secondary level in smog hit districts of the province till 24 November.

The decision made as the province grappling with severe air pollution, which soared to alarming levels, affecting the public health.

Lahore was consistently ranked top among the most polluted cities globally, prompting urgent action from authorities.

For days, the city enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning and winter cooling.