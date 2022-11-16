World Bank to provide support worth $1.3b to flood-hit farmers

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank (WB) will provide financial support of $1.3 billion for emergency, agriculture, and housing relief to the farmers in flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

This was stated by World Bank’s Regional Director for Sustainable Development John A Roome during a meeting with Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema in Islamabad.

Separately, the World Bank has also agreed to provide the country with financial support for subsidising urea for flood-affected farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Bashir Cheema said that floods and rains had resulted in the colossal losses of the farming community and government was trying to provide relief and assistance to the poor farmers for their rehabilitation.

While appreciating the support extended by World Bank for flood relief and rehabilitation of the affected farmers, he said that the natural calamity was unforeseen and the affected farmers need a helping hand to recover and return to normal.

Tariq Bashir emphasized on enhancing coordination among federal government, provincial governments, World Bank and other stakeholders to provide relief and help the needy on most urgent basis to revive agricultural in flood hit areas in the country.

The minister assured full support from the ministry for the projects and initiatives by the World Bank in Pakistan and said that relief and assistance to the farming community will help in achieving food security.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Nation Food Security and Research Muhammad Asif apprised that the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) database can help to identify the farmers for the targeted subsidy. Moreover, the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) has developed a digital application which can help in delivering to the farmers.

