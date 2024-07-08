Pakistan down England to book place in World Championship of Legends semi-finals

Pakistan defeated England by 79 runs in the World Championship of Legends 2024 at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

Pakistan eleven are unbeaten as this was their fourth win of World Championship of Legends, previously beating Australia, West Indies and arch-rivals India.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 196 runs for the loss of four wickets. Pakistan lost the inform openers Kamran Akmal and Sharjeel Khan after they scored 11 and 13 runs, respectively.

But a 121-run partnership between Sohaib Maqsood and Shoaib Malik laid the foundation for Pakistan to post a big total.

Sohaib Maqsood made 44-ball 64 while Malik made 33-ball 51.

Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq, who is leading the side in absence of Younis Khan, stepped up with 14-ball 23* while Abdul Razzaq hit 9-ball 20*.

Chasing the 197-run target, England lost their captain Kevin Pietersen early. Ian Bell (11) was the second man to depart courtesy of Yasir Arafat’s run out.

Meanwhile, Phil Mustard held one end to keep England in the game.

Mustard (34) departed as he looked to accelerate while Kevin O’Brien (24) was clean bowled by Shoaib Malik.

No other batters clicked with Pakistan taking wickets at regular intervals. England wee bowled out for 117.

Saeed Ajmal took three while Abdul Razzaq bagged two. Shoaib Malik, Sohail Khan and Aamer Yamin took a wicket each.

Pakistan has booked their seat for semi-finals of World Championship of Legends.