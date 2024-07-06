World Championship of Legends sold out for Pakistan vs India clash

World Championship of Legends sold out entire tickets for the highly anticipated match between Pakistan Champions and India Champions, the thrilling clash of the tournament.

The tournament, approved by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), started at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 3 and will continue until July 18. This event brings together retired cricket legends from around the globe, including teams from Australia, South Africa, West Indies, India, and Pakistan, offering fans a chance to see their heroes back in action.

Former test cricketer and a member of the Pakistan Champions team Younis Khan expressed his excitement about playing against India.

“We are excited to play India in this esteemed tournament, our longtime competition. Our group has put in a lot of preparation and we are sure we can put on an amazing show. For us, it’s about pride and passion for both the sport and our nation, it’s not just a game,” Khan said.

Suresh Raina from the India Champions team shared similar sentiments.

“Playing Pakistan is always an honour and tomorrow’s game is no exception. On the field, our squad is fired up and prepared to give it our all. We hope that our performance will make the fans proud because of their amazing energy and support,” Raina said.

Founder and CEO of World Championship Legends Harshit Tomar emphasized the significance of this match.

“There is an incredible level of excitement and anticipation when one of the most passionate and legendary rivalries in cricket history is involved in our inaugural tournament. The sold-out stadium and the tremendous support from the crowd highlight the special appeal and importance of this meeting. This historic match perfectly captures the essence and history of cricket and we are honoured to be the host of it,” Tomar said.

The World Championship of Legends brings together retired cricket stars from around the world, forming teams such as Australia Champions, South Africa Champions, West Indies Champions, India Champions, and Pakistan Champions. Each team is made up of legendary players who have made significant contributions to the sport, adding to the excitement and prestige of the competition.

Squad for India Champions:

Yuvraj Singh (c), Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Mann, Rahul Sharma, Naman Ojha, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Pawan Negi.

Squad for Pakistan Champions:

Shahid Afridi (c), Sharjeel Khan, Umar Akmal, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik, Misbah Ul Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanveer, Sohail Khan, Abdul Rehman, Aamir Yamin, Taufeeq Umer, Shoaib Maqsood, Yasir Arafat, Tanveer Ahmed.