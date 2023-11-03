Aaqib Javed reveals why Pakistan bowlers are struggling in World Cup 2023

Former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed shared his insights on the side’s bowling woes in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ahead of the fixture against New Zealand at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan bowlers have been criticized for bowling in the wrong areas and full tosses throughout the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Fans have lamented about the side unable to take wickets in middle overs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Former pacer Aaqib Javed talked about the bowling performances of the Green Shirts in the ongoing tournament on a private channel’s show. He lamented on star pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf made to play in Sri Lanka, where conditions are “deadly” for fast bowlers.

“The bowlers were tired when heading into the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,” he said. “The conditions in Sri Lanka are tiresome. They played there for 2.5 months. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf got tired and Naseem Shah became unfit.”

He added said Pakistan should devise a proper plan to carry the team and execute them.

Moreover, Aaqib Javed – talking about the team performances, called for the management to make T20 players play four-day cricket if they are to thrive in ODI format.

Related – ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Why Pakistan’s world class bowling is looking ordinary?

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan are in a must-win situation in the ICC Cricket World Cup. They have to beat 2019 finalist New Zealand and defending champions England if they have to qualify for the semifinals.

Moreover, they would also hope New Zealand loses to Sri Lanka and Australia beat Afghanistan.