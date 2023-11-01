‘Usama Mir should be more lethal’

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq opened up on spinner Usama Mir’s disappointing bowling performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after the fixture against Bangladesh at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Usama Mir has often come under criticism for pitching deliveries in the wrong line and length along with full tosses. The leg spinner has taken four wickets from as many games at an average of 62.00 and an economy of 7.08.

Abdul Razzaq, on a private channel’s show, said Usama Mir is not bowling in the right areas as he is not confident.

“He was brought into the team as a spinner but hasn’t been able to deliver like he should have,” he said. “It may not be his fault because the pitches are not suiting him. He should have been more lethal as he is a tall bowler with a high arm action.

“Either he is not confident or is playing under pressure.”

All-rounder Imad Wasim claimed he has played with Usama Mir in the past but never saw him bowling this slowly.

“Maybe he’s following some instructions but his strength lies in bowling quicker ones,” Imad Wasim added.

Pacer Mohammad Amir said Usama Mir has been a T20 player and was playing the shortest version of the game before getting selected for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, adding that the leg spinner is accustomed to bowl four overs.

