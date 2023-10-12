Australia keep dropping catches to make unwanted record

Pat Cummins-led Australia continues to make news for its poor fielding in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India and have made an unwanted record.

During the fixture against hosts India, Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh dropped star batter Virat Kohli’s simple catch. The latter went on to score 85 and helped the Men in Blue win by six wickets.

The poor fielding performance continued against South Africa as Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Starc dropped sitters as well.

Things turned for the worse when the broadcasters revealed an interesting stat about the Australia side during the fixture. It was revealed that Pat Cummin’s side is the least efficient team to take catches with 74 per cent.

India topped the table with 92 percent followed by Bangladesh and the Netherlands at second and third spot with 91 and 83 percent respectively.

Pakistan stood at fourth position with 79 percent, They were followed by world champions England, 2019 finalists New Zealand, and South Africa with 78, 71 and 67 percent respectively.

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka were at eighth and ninth positions with their respective efficiency of 60 and 58 percent.