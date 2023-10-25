Here’s why Australia team wore black armbands against Netherlands

Cricket Australia revealed the reason behind its players wearing black armbands in the side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against the Netherlands at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

The Australia side donned black armbands as a sign of respect for former Australian cricketer Fawad Ahmed and his family as his four-month-old baby boy had passed away.

It is pertinent to mention that Fawad Ahmed became father to his second child in June of this year. However, the baby faced health issues and was undergoing treatment at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital.

The baby could not survive and succumbed to his illness.

Cricket Australia sent their condolences and expressed sympathy with Fawad Ahmed over his tragedy on social media.

“The thoughts of the Australian Cricket community are with former Australian spinner Fawad Ahmed after the passing of his young son. Our condolences are with Fawad, his family and friends in this terribly difficult time,” they tweeted.

Cricket.com.au stated, “The Australian squad are wearing black armbands in respect of Fawad Ahmed and his family following their loss this week.”

Meanwhile, Australia registered its third successive win in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with a resounding 309-run win.