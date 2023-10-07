World Cup 2023: Bangladesh ease to a six-wicket win over Afghanistan

DAHARAMSALA: Exceptional performances in all three departments helped Bangladesh to an easy victory over minnows Afghanistan in their opening World Cup 2023 encounter here in Dharamsala.

Bangladesh bowled out a clumsy Afghanistan for just 156 and that total was never going to be enough as Shakib Al Hasan’s side cruised to victory in the 35th over.

After being rattled early on in their innings, Bangladesh managed to gain ascendancy in their contest thanks to Najmul Hossain-Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s fifties.

They were assisted by some errors made by Afghanistan fielders.

Earlier, Bangladesh bowlers showed top form and bowled out their Asian rivals for 156. Shakib Al Hasan (3/30), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3/25), and Shoriful Islam (2/34) starred with the ball.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored for Afghanistan with 47, but he received little support from his teammates.