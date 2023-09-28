Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan reveals his plans after ICC World Cup 2023

Shakib Al Hasan, one of Bangladesh’s most successful all-rounders, talked about his career plans and what the future holds for him after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Shakib Al Hasan hinted that he would retire from all forms of the game after Champions League 2025 scheduled to be played in Pakistan.

“As far as international career is concerned, what I see at this moment it is up to 2025 Champions Trophy that is the ODI format,” he said. “The T20 format is up to 2024 World Cup and that’s it.

“As far as Test goes, may be sooner, maybe after the World Cup. May be I will retire from three formats at the same time, and no one can tell about future, but at this moment, I have such an idea.”

Shakib Al Hasan announced that he would step down as Bangladesh’s ODI captain following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The all-rounder said he forced to become captain due to the situation surrounding the side. He agreed to lead the side for the sake of the team.

“As far as reality goes, I will lead till this World Cup, and I won’t lead in ODIs after that. Let me clear one thing – I resigned as captain on (September ) 17th, and when I did that, I did not know that this kind of situation was coming up,” the veteran cricket said.

He added, “Papon (Najmul Hasan Shanto) bhai and team management said that they need me as captain. Not for me, but for the team, and I agreed.”

Shakib Al Hasan is considered as Bangladesh’s most decorated cricketers. He has played 423 international fixtures, and scored 14,220 runs with 14 centuries and 98 fifties to his name.

His bowling figures are splendid as well. He has bagged 681 wickets.

Shakib Al Hasan has been appointed Bangladesh skipper on multiple occasions. However, he is yet to lead the country to an ICC title win.

