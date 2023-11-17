Mitchell Marsh’s prediction on World Cup 2023 final goes viral

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh broke social media with his prediction about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final.

Hosts India and five-time winners Australia qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 by defeating New Zealand and South Africa in the semifinals respectively.

India are the only unbeaten team in the tournament. Australia, on the other hand, made a remarkable comeback with eight consecutive wins after losing their first two matches in the tournament.

Mitchell Marsh had a prediction which is making rounds on social media before the final on Sunday. During the Indian Premier League, the opening batter had predicted that India and Australia would play the final and Pat Cummins’ side would win the tournament by a comfortable margin.

“Australia will stay undefeated, defeating India in the final, Australia 450-2 in the final, India all out 65,” he had said.

It is pertinent to mention that it will be the sides’ second time meeting in the 50-over World Cup finals. The last time they played in the 2003 edition in which Australia clinched a 125-run win over India at Johannesburg’s Wanderers Stadium.