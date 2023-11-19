Australia’s pacers restrict India to 240 in World Cup 2023 final

AHMEDABAD: India’s ‘mighty’ batting lineup misfired in the all-important World Cup 2023 final as pacers-led Australia restricted the hosts to 240 at Narendra Modi stadium, here on Sunday.

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl in the final clash of the ICC World Cup 2023 against India.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl in the #CWC23 final 🏏 Who will take the trophy home after seven weeks of exciting cricket ❓#INDvAUS 📝: https://t.co/nUQ2tVaQzs pic.twitter.com/HjNsRDfAym — ICC (@ICC) November 19, 2023

Mitchell Starc gave his side the first breakthrough when he dismissed Shubman Gill (4) with a mere 30 runs on board.

However, India captain Rohit Sharma continued to attack and added 46 runs for the second wicket with Virat Kohli before perishing courtesy of a brilliant catch by Travis Head off Glenn Maxwell.

Sharma played a quick knock of 47 runs off 31 balls, featuring four boundaries and three sixes.

Australian captain Pat Cummins picked his first wicket as Shreyas Iyer (4) walked back to the pavilion in the next over with the scoreboard reading 81-3 in the 11th over.

Kohli (54) hit Starc for three boundaries in a row but India slumped to 81-3 in the 11th over when Cummins dismissed Shreyas Iyer caught behind.

Kohli and Rahul (66) then combined in a dour rebuilding job even if it meant going 16.1 overs without a boundary.

Kohli, the tournament’s leading scorer, brought up his ninth 50-plus knock in 11 innings but soon departed after chopping a Cummins delivery on to his stumps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Australian bowlers kept their side in the dominant position with their disciplined bowling, not allowing Indian batters to score freely.

KL Rahul top-scored for India with a scratchy innings of 66 runs from 107 balls with a single boundary before getting caught behind off Mitchell Starc leaving his side reeling at 203-6 in the 42nd over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Suryakumar Yadav then played a shaky innings of 18 runs off 28 balls amid falling wickets at the other end until Josh Hazlewood got him caught behind off a slower short-pitched delivery.

Australian bowlers wrapped up the Indian innings off the final ball of the innings as Kuldeep Yadav got run out with 240 runs on board.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Starc topped the wickets chart with three wickets, while Cummins and Hazlewood picked two wickets each. Australia wicketkeeper Josh Inglis took five catches, which is a record in a World Cup final.

World Cup 2023 Final

Both teams remain unchanged for the clash at the world’s biggest cricket stadium where Australia, playing in an eighth final, look for a sixth title.

India won the World Cup in 1983 and then again on home soil in 2011.

Rohit Sharma’s India have won all their 10 matches at the tournament and retain the winning XI from their 70-run semi-final win over New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The hosts are looking to end a global title drought since their Champions Trophy win in 2013.

Red-hot Virat Kohli leads the tournament batting chart with 711 runs after he smashed a record 50th ODI century in the semis to surpass compatriot Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 tons.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami tops the bowling list with 23 wickets in six matches.

In the group stage, Australia lost to India in their opener by six wickets and to South Africa by 134 runs before putting together an eight-game winning streak.

Australia hammered India in the 2003 World Cup final in Johannesburg.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wkt), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (capt), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood