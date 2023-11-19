28.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Man wearing ‘Free Palestine’ shirt invades pitch during World Cup final

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

‘Free Palestine’ message made it to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the ICC World Cup 2023 final between Australia and India on Sunday.

India took on Australia in the 2023 cricket World Cup final on Sunday in a bid to win their first major ICC global event since 2011.

A pro-Palestinian protester broke through security cordons and invade the pitch, stopping play briefly while he hugged India star batsman Virat Kohli.

The incident occurred in the 14th over of India’s innings. Wearing a face mask in the colours of the Palestinian flag and a T-shirt with the slogans “Stop Bombing Palestine” and “Free Palestine”, the protester ran onto the pitch in the 132,000-seat mega-stadium in Ahmedabad.

The protester ran up to Virat Kohli and slung his arm around the shoulders of the batsman, who then pivoted in an attempt to distance himself from him.

He was escorted off the pitch by security officers, and play swiftly resumed. A video later showed him being taken to the Chandkheda police station in Ahmedabad dressed in a yellow T-shirt.

An Indian news agency shared a video of the pitch invader being brought to the police station, who said that his name was John and he was from Australia.

He said that he entered the pitch to meet Kohli, adding that he “supported Palestine”.

On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza, which killed 1,200 Israelis, according to officials.

Israel blockaded the strip and launched a brutal assault, which has since killed more than 12,000 Palestinians, including 5,000 children. While the death toll mounts and thousands of other civilians remain at risk in Gaza, Israel has repeatedly refused calls for a ceasefire.

India has condemned Hamas and airlifted aid to Egypt for Palestinian civilians from the besieged Gaza Strip.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.