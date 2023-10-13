ICC World Cup 2023: Find out what Ihsanullah’s said prior to PakvInd

Ihsanullah, the fast bowler of the Pakistan Cricket Team, in a statement, claimed, “If I were there, I would have taken mandatory wickets against India.

During an interview with a private channel, Ihsanullah – who is in the recovery phase from his elbow injury – lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for assisting him after he got injured and getting him the best treatment possible.

He expressed that if he was given a chance to represent Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023, he could have delivered his best performance but the unfortunate elbow injury minus his chances to be included in the national team.

Ihsanullah in his statement said that he is focused on making his comeback in the next event ICC event, the T20 World Cup.

When asked about his injury and fitness condition, Ihsanullah expressed that he is in a recovery phase and is currently working on his fitness, he prioritises playing for the national team over participating in different leagues.

“I am not part of the paying XI against India, if I was, I would have taken five wickets,” Ihsanullah said.

Regarding the current fast bowling performance, Ihsanullah said, “Shaheen Shah Afridi is our star bowler, I am happy that Hassan made a good comeback and took wickets in crucial situations to transfer pressure to the opponents, Haris Rauf is fast as he can bowl at 150kph constant pace, which is difficult for the batsman to face.”

Ihsanullah is optimistic regarding the arch-rivals Pakistan vs India match and hopeful that the current Pakistani team will win a one-sided match against India in the ongoing World Cup 2023.