World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir has an advice for Babar Azam

Former Indian cricketer, Gautam Gambhir, pointed out some key points that team Pakistan and skipper Babar Azam are lacking, resulting in their loss in two consecutive matches in the ongoing World Cup 2023 in India.

Gautam Gambhir, while speaking to a private TV channel in India, stated that the whole Pakistani team including the captain is under pressure, but the captain Babar Azam has the reputation, class, and ability to score runs and he will perform in the coming days.

“60-70 ball fifty or playing 120 balls for 80 runs is useless, he has to play aggressively as he possesses the ability, Babar has to score runs on crucial stages, which steer his team away from defeat,” former Indian cricketer said.

“I had picked Babar Azam as my favorite in this World Cup event due to the pitches in India, but I think things have not deteriorated that much for team Pakistan, they have a chance to bounce back,” Gambhir said.

India legend Gautam Gambhir says Babar Azam has the skill, class and ability to score runs but he has to step up and score match-winning hundreds for Pakistan now 🇵🇰👀

Do you agree with him? #CWC23 #PAKvsAFGpic.twitter.com/gJVHbIXFMC — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 23, 2023

The former batsman also pointed out some key elements during India vs Pakistan game, he said, “The way he [Babar] batted against India seemed like he was putting more pressure on the batsmen at the other end instead of relieving the pressure.”

Gautam suggested Babar to play aggressively as “the team will play as the captain does,” adding that If Babar Azam wants the Pakistan team to play aggressively, he has to play aggressively first.

“Babar Azam has to do critical captaincy and play out-of-the-box cricket to qualify for the semi-finals,” Gambhir further suggested.