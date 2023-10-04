Mohammad Hafeez speaks up on shortcomings of Pakistan’s World Cup campaign

The Former Pakistani Cricket Team skipper and the Former member of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) technical committee Mohammad Hafeez pointed out the major flaws in the strategy of Pakistan’s ICC World Cup 2023 squad.

Speaking to a private local TV, Mohammad Hafeez – also known as Professor – presented his analysis regarding the teams participating in the World Cup, said that all the major teams in the ICC World Cup 2023 have very strong bench strength, but the Pakistani team is lacking at this point.

During the interview, Professor made it clear that his responsibility as a PCB’s technical committee member was to assist PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf in cricketing matters and pointed out the weak areas of the Pakistan cricket team.

He added that its PCB’s responsibility to take care of the weak areas in the team, he asserted that as a member of PCB’s technical committee he has done his job honestly and did not exceed any limits of fulfilling his duties.

Mohammad Hafeez pointed out that, first and foremost, there is no suitable second opener available for the national team. In the middle order, there is no batter ready to play at number 5.

He further said that the Pakistani World Cup squad is lack of spinner options, while there is also the absence of a bowler who can start the bowling attack with the new ball.

He accepted the fact that the Pakistani team is consist of very talented players, but he urged that no one is in the team is prepared enough for these crucial roles.

Furthermore, the Professor further expressed that the absence of Naseem Shah in the World Cup 2023 is already costing Pakistan, however, no one thought about the replacement of Pakistan’s pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi or Haris Rauf if they got injured in the on-going 48-day long event.

He also said that the green shirts are shortcoming of its bowling all-rounder.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mohammad Hafeez resigned his position as a member of PCB’s technical committee just before the announcement of the National squad who are going to participate in the ICC 50-overs mega event.