World Cup 2023: Harbhajan shares his views on Pakistan’s chances

The former Indian cricketer – Harbhajan Singh – in his statement said that Pakistan is a low-level team and will not qualify for the semi-finals in the ICC World Cup 2023.

The ICC World Cup 2023 kicked off in India with its opening match between England and New Zealand held yesterday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Hyderabad, Deccan.

The former cricketers and experts are expressing their opinions after analysing the performance of the teams participating in the mega event, and predicting, which team is capable enough to qualify for the semi-final or final in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Former crickets around the world including players from England, South Africa, and West Indies – after critically analysing the previous performances of the teams – predicted that the Pakistan Cricket Team will be one of the teams to qualify for the semi-final.

READ: New Zealand rout champions England in World Cup 2023 opener

However, the former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has anticipated, “Pakistani team in this World Cup is a low-level team and they will not even qualify for the semi-finals.”

He appreciated the performance of the green shirts in the T20 format and said, “The Pakistani team is a good T20 team, but they are not going to change their record against India in the World Cup stage.”

“I’ve seen Pakistan’s performance in the Asia Cup and World Cup warm-up matches. Pakistan is a low-ranked team, and will not be able to progress in the World Cup.”

On the other hand, the former Indian cricket team captain – Sunil Gavaskar – said, “The India-Pakistan match is as important as winning the World Cup. This match is the most important event of the tournament, and fans are always enthusiastic about India-Pakistan encounters.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan will start its World Cup campaign today against the Netherlands.