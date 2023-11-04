World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali achieves major milestone in ODI cricket

Pakistan medium pace bowler Hasan Ali completed 100 one-day international wickets during the World Cup clash against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The 29-year-old pacer dismissed New Zealand opener Devon Conway for 35 in the 11th over of the innings to reach the milestone in his 66th match.

Hasan Ali is the 22nd bowler from Pakistan to take 100 or more ODI wickets, with legendary left-armer Wasim Akram leading the way with 502 in 356 matches.

Shaheen Shah Afridi also reached the 100-wicket mark in Pakistan’s last match against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

It is important to note that Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane claimed 100 wickets in 42 outings while Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan reached the milestone in 44 matches.

Fastest to 100 ODI wickets (pacers)