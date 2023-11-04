31.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali achieves major milestone in ODI cricket

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan medium pace bowler Hasan Ali completed 100 one-day international wickets during the World Cup clash against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The 29-year-old pacer dismissed New Zealand opener Devon Conway for 35 in the 11th over of the innings to reach the milestone in his 66th match.

Hasan Ali is the 22nd bowler from Pakistan to take 100 or more ODI wickets, with legendary left-armer Wasim Akram leading the way with 502 in 356 matches.

Shaheen Shah Afridi also reached the 100-wicket mark in Pakistan’s last match against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Read More: World Cup 2023: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against New Zealand

It is important to note that Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane claimed 100 wickets in 42 outings while Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan reached the milestone in 44 matches.

Fastest to 100 ODI wickets (pacers)

  • 51 – Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)
  • 52 – Mitchell Starc (Australia)
  • 54 – Shane Bond (News Zealand)
  • 54 – Mustafizur Rahman (Bangaldesh)
  • 55 – Brett Lee (Australia)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.