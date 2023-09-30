LIVE: India v England- World Cup 2023 warm-up clash

India and England are playing their warm-up match for ICC World Cup 2023 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and has elected to bat first but rain has interrupted the play.

In earlier warm-up matches New Zealand beat Pakistan as Mohammad Rizwan’s century and half-centuries from Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel went in vain yesterday in Hyderabad.

Pakistan couldn’t defend 345 as Rachin Ravindra seized his chance as an opener, scoring 97 off 72 balls to lead New Zealand’s successful chase.

Pakistan have lost the service of speedster Naseem Shah before the start of the tournament, and they rested pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi for the warm-up match.

In Guwahati, Bangladesh warmed up for their campaign with a seven-wicket victory against Sri Lanka.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka’s poor form with the bat continued and Sri Lanka were skittled out for 263 with five deliveries left in their innings.

Opener Pathum Nissanka (68) and all-rounder Dhananyaja de Silva (55) managed half-centuries but batting remained a concern for the 1996 champions.

Bangladesh romped home with eight overs to spare with each of their top three batters smashing a half-century.

Openers Tanzid Hasan (84) and Litton Das (61) forged a rapid 131-run stand and Mehidy Hasan Miraz made 67 not out to set up their comprehensive victory.

South Africa’s warm-up match against Afghanistan was abandoned because of rain in Thiruvananthapuram.

A-Sports is telecasting the World Cup 2023 live on TV in Pakistan, alternatively you can watch the livestream on ARY ZAP.