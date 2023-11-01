Mohammad Amir praises Babar Azam

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir opened up on Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The Pakistan frontman put on a disappointing performance against Bangladesh as he was dismissed for nine runs off 16 balls with a boundary to his name.

Babar Azam was criticized for his show, but Mohammad Amir had different opinions about it.

The left-arm pacer, on a private channel’s show, highlighted a technical improvement in the Pakistan captain’s batting. He praised him for taking an aggressive approach against the Bangladesh bowlers.

“At least he [Babar Azam] was trying,” he said. “What I liked about it is that he was using his feet against spinners today.”

He added: “There might be a few failures like this, but it’s good that he’s come out of the (defensive) shell.”

Babar Azam has scored 216 runs from seven ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with 74 being his highest score so far. He is batting at an average of 30.85 and strike rate of 77.69.

The right-handed batter has struck three half-centuries in the tournament so far.