‘I’ve never seen England play as badly as they have in this World Cup’

Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain hit out at Jos Buttler’s side for its dismal performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Defending champions, who were considered favourites for retaining their 50-over title, came one step closer to being eliminated in the tournament following its defeat to 1996 winners Sri Lanka at Bangalore on Thursday. It was their third straight loss in the tournament and fourth overall from five games.

Jos Buttler-led England were bowled out for 156 before Sri Lanka chased down the target with 25 overs remaining at the loss of two wickets.

Nasser Hussain expressed his displeasure over the side’s dismal performance in the tournament.

“Back to back, I’ve not seen England play as badly as that,” he stated. “They’ve changed their tactics, they’ve gone back to their all-rounders. They changed the toss, they batted first. So it shows really that tactics are important, the team is important, what you do at the toss is important, but the most important thing in any sport and in cricket in particular, is having players at the top of their game, especially in a World Cup.”

The former captain added that the side collapsed as a unit and their form has deserted them.

“Compare that to South Africa and their batting lineup, everyone’s in nick. You look at India and their batting lineup, Rohit, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill – all in nick,” he added.

He said the current structure has been a disgrace as the side focuses on 20-over and 100-ball cricket, but doesn’t play enough ODIs.

“How much 50-over cricket domestically has Virat Kohli played? Or Heinrich Klaasen or anyone out here? They don’t play domestic 50-over cricket, they learn from T20 franchises around the world. That’s what’s made this great side over the last six years, travelling round the world playing T20 franchises. It’s such a lame excuse,” he said.