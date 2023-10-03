LIVE: Shadab Khan leads Pakistan in warm-up match against Australia

HYDERABAD: Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the warm-up clash before ICC World Cup 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Babar Azam is not captaining the side today as Pakistan is being led by all-rounder Shadab Khan. The match will start at 1:30 PM PST.
LIVE SCORE
153/4
Overs 24.2
Usama Mir Removed Warner and Marsh
Nawaz removed LABUSCHAGNE
Haris Rauf removed Steve Smith
PAKISTAN PLAYING 11
IMAM-UL-HAQ
FAKHAR ZAMAN
ABDULLAH SHAFIQUE
IFTIKHAR AHMED
SHADAB KHAN – Captain
MOHAMMAD NAWAZ
BABAR AZAM
AGHA SALMAN
HASAN ALI
USAMA MIR
MOHAMMAD WASIM
SAUD SHAKEEL
HARIS RAUF
SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI
AUSTRALIA PLAYING 11
DAVID WARNER
MITCHELL MARSH
STEVE SMITH
MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE
ALEX CAREY
GLENN MAXWELL
CAMERON GREEN
JOSH INGLIS
PAT CUMMINS
MITCHELL STARC
SEAN ABBOTT
JOSH HAZLEWOOD
MARCUS STOINIS
ADAM ZAMPA
TRAVIS HEAD
Pakistan lost the previous warm-up match against New Zealand by five wickets.
Babar Azam’s side entered the mega-event as the number two ranked ODI side and enjoys the best win/loss ratio of 2.400 in this World Cup cycle.
Pakistan missed out on a semi-final spot in the 2019 iteration of the World Cup because of a lower net run-rate to New Zealand, who ended up as runners-up. The team’s best performance came in the 1992 edition when they lifted the trophy at the MCG after defeating England. Pakistan featured in the final of the 1999 edition and reached semi-finals in 1979, 1983, 1987, and 2011.
