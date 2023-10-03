LIVE: Shadab Khan leads Pakistan in warm-up match against Australia

HYDERABAD: Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the warm-up clash before ICC World Cup 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Babar Azam is not captaining the side today as Pakistan is being led by all-rounder Shadab Khan. The match will start at 1:30 PM PST.

LIVE SCORE 153/4 Overs 24.2 Usama Mir Removed Warner and Marsh Nawaz removed LABUSCHAGNE

Haris Rauf removed Steve Smith

PAKISTAN PLAYING 11

IMAM-UL-HAQ

FAKHAR ZAMAN

ABDULLAH SHAFIQUE

IFTIKHAR AHMED

SHADAB KHAN – Captain

MOHAMMAD NAWAZ

BABAR AZAM

AGHA SALMAN

HASAN ALI

USAMA MIR

MOHAMMAD WASIM

SAUD SHAKEEL

HARIS RAUF

SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI

AUSTRALIA PLAYING 11

DAVID WARNER

MITCHELL MARSH

STEVE SMITH

MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE

ALEX CAREY

GLENN MAXWELL

CAMERON GREEN

JOSH INGLIS

PAT CUMMINS

MITCHELL STARC

SEAN ABBOTT

JOSH HAZLEWOOD

MARCUS STOINIS

ADAM ZAMPA

TRAVIS HEAD

Pakistan lost the previous warm-up match against New Zealand by five wickets.

Babar Azam’s side entered the mega-event as the number two ranked ODI side and enjoys the best win/loss ratio of 2.400 in this World Cup cycle.

Pakistan missed out on a semi-final spot in the 2019 iteration of the World Cup because of a lower net run-rate to New Zealand, who ended up as runners-up. The team’s best performance came in the 1992 edition when they lifted the trophy at the MCG after defeating England. Pakistan featured in the final of the 1999 edition and reached semi-finals in 1979, 1983, 1987, and 2011.

