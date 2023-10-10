Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq completes 3,000 ODI runs

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq became the joint second-fastest batsman to reach 3,000 ODI runs during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old left-hander reached the milestone when he reached nine in his 67th ODI innings in a career which started with a hundred on debut, also against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi in 2017.

South African Hashim Amla was the quickest to reach 3,000 ODI runs in 57 innings while Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman and West Indian Shai Hope achieved the milestone in 67.

Imam-ul-Haq is the 22nd Pakistan batsman to score 3,000 or more ODI runs with his paternal uncle Inzamam-ul-Haq at the top with 11,701 runs in 375 matches.

Imam-ul-Haq was unable to capitalise on his breakthrough as he was soon dismissed for 12 as Pakistan chased a winning target of 345.