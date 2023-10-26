World Cup 2023: Here’s how Pakistan can reach semi-finals

Pakistan will be eyeing to keep their chances of reaching the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals alive when they take on South Africa in the round-robin stage fixture at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan are not in contention to advance in the tournament as the side are at sixth position on the points table so far. They have won two of the five matches as yet.

Babar Azam’s side started their campaign on a winning note when they triumphed over the Netherlands by 81 runs. They registered their second consecutive win with a six-wicket win against Sri Lanka.

It all went downhill as they lost three matches on the trot. The side was humbled by hosts and arch-rivals India by seven wickets. They went on to lose to five-time winners Australia by 62 runs.

Pakistan then lost to Afghanistan by eight wickets. It was the first time that Green Shirts were beaten by the neighbouring country in ODIs.

The side will play South Africa on Friday before competing against Bangladesh (October 31), 2019 finalists New Zealand (November 4) and defending champions England (November 11).

Despite the ups and downs, Pakistan can still reach the semi-finals by winning all the remaining matches with a big margin to improve their net run rate which is currently at -0.400.

It is pertinent to mention that team director Mickey Arthur said Pakistan needs to go on a winning streak by winning all the remaining six matches. He said the side can turned things around by executing its strategy perfectly.

Sharing his views on the Pakistan-South Africa fixture, he said the Proteas are a good side but the Green Shirts can beat any side provided they get their basics and disciplines right along with showing match-winning skills.

