Here’s how Pakistan could reach World Cup 2023 semis after win over NZ

Pakistan kept their chances of reaching the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals alive following a 21-run win over New Zealand under the DLS method at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, but there are still hurdles to overcome with the net run rate (NRR) being one of them.

Babar Azam’s side climbed to fifth position and they are tied with New Zealand with eight points each. However, the Black Caps occupy the fourth position due to a better NRR.

Prolific statistician Mazher Arshad revealed the scenarios through which Green Shirts would reach the knockout phase.

Pakistan need to beat England and would hope Sri Lanka beat New Zealand, Afghanistan lose to either Australia or South Africa and their NRR remains low.

There is another scenario, if Pakistan and New Zealand have the same run rate, then Babar Azam’s have to triumph over England by more than 130 runs, provided the Kiwis beat the island nation by a run.

It is pertinent to mention that the chances of Babar Azam’s side reaching the knockout stage would increase if the Sri Lanka-New Zealand fixture gets washed out.

