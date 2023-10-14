World Cup 2023: ICC shares images for Pakistan-India pitch

The archrivals, Pakistan and India, are set to face each other in the 12th match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today (Saturday).

Hours before the high-voltage clash, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared picture of the pitch from close quarters.

As per reports, the wicket looks like a belter and could favour the batters. Besides, Shubman Gill, who has resumed practice after missing the first couple of games due to illness, was seen taking a close look at the pitch.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan look for their first ever World Cup 2023 win over India on Saturday in front of a record crowd expected to number around 120,000 fans who will overwhelmingly be backing Rohit Sharma’s home side.

Both teams remain unbeaten coming into the match at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

This is Pakistan’s first match after their record World Cup chase of 345 against Sri Lanka, with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan scoring an unbeaten 131 and Abdullah Shafique making 113.

One of the most anticipated matches at #CWC23 😍 Who’s getting the win today? #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Jk2mTBnmFE — ICC (@ICC) October 14, 2023

Pakistan have never won against India in the World Cup in their seven outings since 1992.

Their previous loss was by 89 runs in a rain-hit league match of the 2019 edition in Manchester.

India remain behind in their overall ODI head-to-heads against Pakistan with 56 wins and 73 losses but have clearly been the stronger team in recent meetings.