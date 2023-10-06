31.9 C
LIVE: Pakistan lose Babar, Fakhar and Imamul Haq against Netherlands

HYDERABAD: Netherlands won the toss and chose to bowl against Pakistan in their World Cup 2023 clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

LIVE SCORE

101/3

OVERS 20 

MAJOR UPDATES AND VIDEOS

Over 3.4: Fakhar Zaman loses his wicket to Logan Van BEEK-

Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq in the middle for Pakistan.

8.3 Ackermann removes Babar Azam

9.1 MEEKEREN removes Imamul Haq

 

SAUD SHAKEEL AND MOHAMMAD RIZWN IN THE MIDDLE FOR PAKISTAN

PAKISTAN PLAYING 11

IMAM-UL-HAQ
FAKHAR ZAMAN
BABAR AZAM
MOHAMMAD RIZWAN
SAUD SHAKEEL
IFTIKHAR AHMED
SHADAB KHAN
MOHAMMAD NAWAZ
HASSAN ALI
SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI
HARIS RAUF

NETHERLANDS PLAYING 11

VIKRAM SINGH
MAX O’DOWD
COLIN ACKERMANN
BAS DE LEEDE
TEJA NIDAMANURU
SCOTT EDWARDS
SAQIB ZULFIQAR
LOGAN VAN BEEK
ROELOF VAN DER MERWE
ARYAN DUTT
PAUL VAN MEEKEREN

 

Pakistan lost both of its warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia.

Babar Azam’s side entered the mega-event as the number two ranked ODI side and enjoys the best win/loss ratio of 2.400 in this World Cup cycle.

Pakistan missed out on a semi-final spot in the 2019 iteration of the World Cup because of a lower net run-rate to New Zealand, who ended up as runners-up. The team’s best performance came in the 1992 edition when they lifted the trophy at the MCG after defeating England. Pakistan featured in the final of the 1999 edition and reached semi-finals in 1979, 1983, 1987, and 2011.

A-Sports is telecasting the World Cup 2023 live on TV in Pakistan, alternatively you can watch the livestream on ARY ZAP.

For our complete World Cup 2023- India coverage, visit this page.

More to follow…

