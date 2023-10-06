LIVE: Pakistan lose Babar, Fakhar and Imamul Haq against Netherlands

HYDERABAD: Netherlands won the toss and chose to bowl against Pakistan in their World Cup 2023 clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

LIVE SCORE 101/3 OVERS 20

Over 3.4: Fakhar Zaman loses his wicket to Logan Van BEEK-

Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq in the middle for Pakistan.

8.3 Ackermann removes Babar Azam

9.1 MEEKEREN removes Imamul Haq

SAUD SHAKEEL AND MOHAMMAD RIZWN IN THE MIDDLE FOR PAKISTAN

PAKISTAN PLAYING 11

IMAM-UL-HAQ

FAKHAR ZAMAN

BABAR AZAM

MOHAMMAD RIZWAN

SAUD SHAKEEL

IFTIKHAR AHMED

SHADAB KHAN

MOHAMMAD NAWAZ

HASSAN ALI

SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI

HARIS RAUF

NETHERLANDS PLAYING 11

VIKRAM SINGH

MAX O’DOWD

COLIN ACKERMANN

BAS DE LEEDE

TEJA NIDAMANURU

SCOTT EDWARDS

SAQIB ZULFIQAR

LOGAN VAN BEEK

ROELOF VAN DER MERWE

ARYAN DUTT

PAUL VAN MEEKEREN

Pakistan lost both of its warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia.

Babar Azam’s side entered the mega-event as the number two ranked ODI side and enjoys the best win/loss ratio of 2.400 in this World Cup cycle.

Pakistan missed out on a semi-final spot in the 2019 iteration of the World Cup because of a lower net run-rate to New Zealand, who ended up as runners-up. The team’s best performance came in the 1992 edition when they lifted the trophy at the MCG after defeating England. Pakistan featured in the final of the 1999 edition and reached semi-finals in 1979, 1983, 1987, and 2011.

