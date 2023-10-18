Mohammad Rizwan opens up after India defeat in World Cup 2023

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan talked about the team’s morale after defeat to hosts and arch-rivals India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Pakistan suffered their first defeat in the 50-over world championships. The side were humbled by seven wickets.

Babar Azam’s side were well-settled at the crease when batting at 155-2 at the end of 30 overs with captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan anchoring the side.

However, the side collapsed after pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Babar Azam for 50. The side were all out for 191 in 42.5 overs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

India captain Rohit Sharma led the chase with a blistering 86, and the two-time champions eventually romped home in 30.3 overs with seven wickets in hand to maintain their unbeaten record against Pakistan in the history of the tournament.

Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 49, said the heavy defeat has not dampened its spirit and the side is focused on beating Australia on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

The wicketkeeper batter – in a conversation with the Pakistan Cricket Board – said the side is focused on match awareness rather than skills.

.@iMRizwanPak discusses the areas of improvement and support from the fans as Pakistan prepare for their next #CWC23 clash against Australia.#DattKePakistani pic.twitter.com/GrJlPhgFmJ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 18, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan are ranked fourth in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four points from three matches.

Babar Azam’s side made a successful start to their campaign as they beat the Netherlands by 81 runs at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. They beat 1996 winners Sri Lanka by six wickets at the same venue.

A win against Australia would improve Pakistan’s chances of reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.