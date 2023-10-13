Pat Cummins admits Australia’s ‘failure’ in World Cup

Pat Cummins, the Australia Cricket Team captain, after two losses in the first two games in the ICC World Cup 2023 stated that his side is “hurting”, however, they have to make “some changes” and find a way to regroup.

In the post-presentation ceremony, Cummins said, “I think if we want to be challenging, you [have] got to try and find a way in all conditions, and that’s for the bowlers try and take wickets and for the batters try and score runs.”

“Probably not much needs to be said [to my team-mates] tonight. I think everyone’s hurting. We’ve got a few days and the next game’s here as well. So we’ll group and regroup…everyone’s hurting. So we’re trying to make amends,” He added.

While chasing 312 runs against South Africa, the Kangaroos managed to post only 177 runs before getting all out, following their six-wicket defeat against India in Chennai in the opening match, which pushed them down to 9th place on the points table.

The Aussies showed a poor display of fielding and bowling against South Africa which cost them 134 runs loss in their second match, however, their batting lineup was not able to score many runs, with 46 being the highest individual runs scored.

“I wouldn’t say it’s one thing where we’re [Australia] went wrong,” he said.

On the other hand, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was satisfied with his team’s performance, describing his team’s performance against Australia as “close to perfect”.