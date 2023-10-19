World Cup 2023: PCB provides update on key player’s health

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PBC) on Thursday gave an update on opening batter Fakhar Zaman and all-rounder Agha Salman’s health.

According to the PCB statement, Fakhar Zaman is being treated for a knee injury and will be available for selection next week.

All-rounder Agha Salman has a fever after yesterday’s (Wednesday) training and is recovering from it, it said.

“The rest of the players of the 15-man Pakistan squad were doing well,” the PCB statement added.

Pakistan held a training session on Tuesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

12 players from the Pakistan squad and reserves participated in the session, while six players opted for rest.

The six players who didn’t participate in today’s training session include Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Salman Ali Agha along with travelling reserves Zaman Khan and Mohammad Haris.

Pakistan will face Australia in their thrid World Cup 2023 match tomorrow.