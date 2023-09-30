37.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 30, 2023
World Cup 2023: PCB raises India’s visa policy issue with ICC

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) penned down a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) highlighting the visa processing issue for Pakistani fans and journalists for the ICC World Cup 2023, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources close to the development revealed that the authorities within the PCB wrote a formal letter to the ICC and sought intervention regarding the process of India’s visa for Pakistani nationals including fans and journalists wishing to travel to India for the World Cup 2023.

The letter stated that the lack of clarity regarding the Indian visa policy spark a source of unease among the Pakistani cricket fans and media personnel, who are eager to experience and cover the ICC mega event on Indian soil.

However, the sources within the PCB expressed optimism that the ICC and relevant authorities will work together to resolve this visa issue promptly.

