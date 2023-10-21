Ross Taylor opens up on India-New Zealand World Cup 2023 clash

Former cricketer Ross Taylor made news with his views ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture between hosts India and New Zealand at Dharamsala’s Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention that India and New Zealand are the only sides with a perfect streak in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The sides have four wins each with the Black Caps top of the 10-team table with a better run rate.

Ross Taylor, in a column for the International Cricket Council, stated a packed stadium will bring out the best in the Kiwis.

“The crowd will naturally play a part but I think New Zealand will thrive in that atmosphere,” Ross Taylor commented. “Every time you come here, you play in front of full crowds and you know you’ll be up against it.”

The former cricketer, who was part of the New Zealand squad which played the 2015 and 2019 World Cup finals, hoped that New Zealand overcome India and remain at top of the points table.

He went on to say that occupying the top spot halfway through the tournament would be a great place to be.

Ross Taylor, talking about India’s campaign, said the side’s strong start to the competition was of no surprise.

“India in their home conditions are a different beast and they have started unsurprisingly strongly – I see them as favourites to win the competition at this stage, no matter what happens in Dharamsala tomorrow,” he said.