Sarfaraz Ahmed backs Pakistan amid criticism in World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Thursday showed confidence in the side bouncing back in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ahead of the side’s fixture against South Africa at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium.

Green Shirts are eyeing a win over South Africa on Friday to keep their chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. The side are currently in sixth position on the points table with two wins and three losses.

Sarfaraz Ahmed batted for the Pakistan side after leading Karachi Whites to their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023 win. The wicketkeeper-batter, who was judged Player of the Tournament for his 697 runs and 28 dismissals, advised the side to put in their best effort without worrying about the results.

“We need to support the Pakistan team,” he said. “Yes, they have not played good cricket but they can bounce back. They don’t need to lose hope and give 100 per cent of the effort without worrying about the result.”

He said called on the people to back the team and voice their opinions on it after the World Cup.

Speaking on his performances in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023, Sarfaraz Ahmed remarked that he strives to give his best performances in the domestic circuit and they have benefitted the team.

