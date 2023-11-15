World Cup 2023 semi-final 1: India wins toss, elects to bat first against New Zealand

MUMBAI: India won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final 1 here at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

LIVE SCORE INDIA 84-1 OVERS 10

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)



India lost to New Zealand in the 2019 semi-final but beat them earlier in this edition in Dharamsala and Trent Boult said he was not sure how the conditions would be at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Black Caps began the tournament with four straight wins but suffered the first of four successive defeats against Rohit Sharma’s side amid a period of injury issues, before booking a place in Wednesday’s semi-final with a late push.

Kiwi captain Kane Williamson, who returned from knee surgery for the World Cup and recovered from a fractured finger during it, missed the loss to India but is expecting a similarly tough test from the hosts who went unbeaten in the group stage.

“We know it’s going to be a really tough challenge. They’re a side that’s been playing extremely well, but we also know come finals time everything starts again and it’s all about the day,” Kane Williamson told reporters.

New Zealand’s Trent Boult – who makes one of the most potent pace attacks with Lockie Ferguson – has an impressive performance against India. He has played 31 games against the side and took 78 wickets.

He played a key role in New Zealand’s victory over India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final. He had returned with match-winning figures of 2-42 in 10 overs.