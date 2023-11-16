27.9 C
World Cup 2023 semi-final 2: South Africa wins toss, elects to bat first against Australia

KOLKATA: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in second semi-final of ICC World Cup 2023 here at Eden Gardens.

The winner of this clash of titans will meet India in the final on Sunday in Ahmedabad as the tournament hosts beat New Zealand in the first semi-final on November 15, Wednesday.

Watch ICC World Cup 2023 Live on ARY ZAP

South Africa have never progressed beyond the semi-finals of the tournament, impeded by a combination of bad luck and nerves, but they have looked formidable this time winning seven of their nine group matches.

