Ricky Ponting backs Labuschagne for World Cup 2023 semifinal  

World Cup-winning skipper Ricky Ponting has asserted that middle-order batter Marnus Labuschagne should be retained over all-rounder Marcus Stoinis in Australia’s World Cup 2023 semifinal clash against South Africa on Thursday.

Notably, Travis Head’s injury sealed his spot in the playing XI and after the left-handed batter finally joined the squad, Labuschagne was expected to make way but due to one injury after the other, the cricketer managed to hold his place at number four.

However, ahead of Australia’s semifinal clash against South Africa, when both Glenn Maxwell and Steven Smith are fit, Labuschagne’s spot is once again a matter of discussion.

Stoinis, who has played six games in the 2023 World Cup, has managed only 87 runs, with a best of 35. The 34-year-old has also struggled with the ball, picking up four wickets at 35.75.

Ricky Ponting said that Australia have work to do to address their middle-overs struggles and that Labuschagne should keep his place.

“If you’re going to win the World Cup, you’re going to have to fix those overs 11 to 40, because so far in the tournament they’ve lost 12 more wickets in that period of time in the tournament than what India have through the whole tournament,” he said.

The former captain noted that India have only lost 20 wickets through that phase.

“I probably would retain Labuschagne. I mean even today we’ve seen Australia have gone to Mitchell Marsh’s bowling before they used Stoinis,” he added.

Ponting observed that Labuschagne has exceeded expectations in the tournament by scoring some valuable runs.

The South African-born player chipped in with invaluable contributions against Sri Lanka, Netherlands and England. The right-hander has compiled a decent 286 runs in eight games at 35.75.

Meanwhile, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson echoed Ponting’s views, saying that Labuschagne’s Test batting skills will come into play when there are two new balls swinging under the lights, especially when chasing.

“He’s someone who has done a very good job for Australia throughout this World Cup, and as well Marcus Stoinis hasn’t set this World Cup alight yet,” Watson said.

“What we’ve seen in this World Cup, is if Australia end up batting second in a semifinal, that period with those two new balls swinging around, you do need your best technically equipped batters who can handle that moving ball,” he added.

After losing their first two games in the 2023 World Cup, Australia have won seven in a row. They will face South Africa in semifinal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.