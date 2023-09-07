World Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar sets high hopes from Pakistan team

Former speedster of Pakistan Shoaib Akhtar has set high hopes from Pakistan cricket team in the upcoming World Cup 2023.

He said that Pakistan would be a strong contender in the upcoming World Cup along with hosts India and defending champion England.

Shoaib Akhtar said “This is going to be the most amazing World Cup ever, with India hosting it. I want India to make full use of this World Cup. But Pakistan will be the underdog and what Pakistan will do is play with their three pacers along with the medium pacer and the two spinners. Pakistan will be a strong contender along with India and England.”

He said that going into the World Cup, playing against Pakistan in India, Pakistan will be the underdog. “Nobody is going to talk about the World Cup when these two face each other, it’s just going to be India versus Pakistan. And I believe this is going to be one of the best World Cups of the past 50-60 years,”

Earlier, Pakistan qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s after its blockbuster fixture against India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka was washed out due to rain.

Pakistan were to chase a 267 to win the rain-affected game. Their innings never started as showers interrupted the start of proceedings.