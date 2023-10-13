Here’s what Yuvraj Singh told Shubman Gill before India-Pakistan match

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, considered to be one of the country’s greatest all-rounders, shared a piece of advice for opening batter Shubman Gill ahead of the side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Pakistan at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Shubman Gill was sidelined from the side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches against five-time winners Australia and Afghanistan as he was suffering from dengue fever.

Shubman’s Gill chances of playing the fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan increased significantly after he took part in practice drills ahead of the crucial fixture.

Yuvraj Singh, speaking with the media, revealed that he has advised Shubman Gill to play for the country as he played the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 on home turf while battling cancer.

“Shubman Gill ko maine tagda kar diya hai [I have strengthened Shubham Gill],” he was quoted saying in a report. “I told him that I had played in the World Cup while battling cancer, so I got ready quickly to join the team. Hopefully, he will be ready for the India vs Pakistan game.

“When you have a fever and dengue it is really tough to play a cricket match and I have experienced that. So I hope that if he is fit then he will definitely play.”

India captain Rohit Sharma has not confirmed the star batter’s participation in the fixture.

