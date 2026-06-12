The FIFA World Cup 2026 has kicked off with a slew of fiery musical performances!

The Colombian superstar Shakira headlined the glittering opening ceremony before hosts Mexico launched their campaign with a commanding 2-0 victory over South Africa at the iconic Azteca Stadium.

The singer electrified the crowd with a high-energy performance of the tournament’s official anthem, “Dai Dai” (“Let’s Go”), alongside Nigerian rapper Burna Boy.

Surrounded by dancers and dazzling fireworks, Shakira lit up the stadium, delighting tens of thousands of fans gathered for the opening night of football’s biggest spectacle.

The ceremony also featured performances by Mexican stars Lila Downs and Belinda, legendary rock band Maná, Colombian artists J Balvin and Ryan Castro.

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Opera superstar Andrea Bocelli and K-pop singer Ejae also mesmerized the crowd with the tournament’s official anthem, DNA, which was officially released on Wednesday.

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek – who serves as a FIFA World Cup 2026 ambassador – officially welcomed the participating nations and declared the tournament open. A parade of flags representing all 48 competing countries followed.

Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández, son of legendary crooner Vicente Fernández, led the singing of the Mexican national anthem, joined by thousands of supporters inside the stadium.

Grammy-winning South African star Tyla performed her country’s anthem before the teams lined up on the pitch.

Tyla is set to return to the World Cup stage on Friday for the United States opening ceremony in Los Angeles alongside Katy Perry, Future, Lisa and Anitta.

While the match was far from straightforward, Mexico secured a dominant 2-0 victory over nine-man South Africa in the tournament opener.