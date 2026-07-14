World Cup final ball, halftime show outfits to be auctioned

A sale of World Cup memorabilia, including a ball used in the final and outfits worn by performers at the halftime show, was announced Tuesday by New York auction house Christie’s.

The week-long online auction begins on July 22 and raises funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative working to generate $100 million for children worldwide during the World Cup.

Top items include a yellow crop top and trousers worn by Colombian pop singer Shakira in her music video for Dai Dai, the official song of the 2026 soccer tournament.

The outfit she will wear during her performance at the first-ever World Cup final halftime show — an 11-minute musical extravaganza also featuring Madonna, Justin Bieber and BTS — will also be auctioned.

Several soccer balls will go on sale including one from the July 19 final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and another from the opening match in Mexico last month.

A 2022 Argentina jersey signed by star player Lionel Messi is being auctioned too, as well as a US jersey signed by the United States’ men’s team.