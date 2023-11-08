Angelo Mathews’ brother threatens Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan

Trevin Mathews, the brother of veteran Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews, threatened Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan amid the controversy surrounding the “timed-out dismissal” in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

During the 25th over of the Sri Lanka innings, Angelo Mathews came into bat after Sadeera Samarawickrama’s dismissal. He could not secure his helmet strap tightly enough.

His equipment malfunction led to a delay in the resumption of play. Shakib Al Hasan, as a result, appealed for the “timed-out dismissal as Angelo Mathews had not taken guard within the two-minute limit.

Officials Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth raised the matter with both teams amid the pandemonium. The Sri Lanka captain tried to convince the Bangladesh all-rounder but the latter did not withdraw his appeal.

The Bangladesh skipper’s behaviour received flak from the cricketing legends and fans.

Now, Angelo Mathews’ brother Trevin came under the limelight by issuing a stern warning to the Bangladesh team and their captain. In an interview with an India news agency, the latter said Sri Lanka fans would pelt stones at the Bangladesh captain when he tours the country for international matches and Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024 fixtures.

“We are very disappointed,” he said. “The Bangladeshi captain has no sportsman spirit and did not show humanity in the gentleman’s game. Shakib Al Hasan is not welcome in Sri Lanka. If he comes here to play any international or the LPL matches, stones will be thrown at him or he will have to face the annoyance of fans.”

