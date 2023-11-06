Dale Steyn reacts to Angelo Mathews’ timed-out dismissal against Bangladesh

South Africa legend Dale Steyn shared his views on Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews’ timed-out decision in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Bangladesh at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

There was drama in the 25th over of the Sri Lanka. Angelo Mathews came to bat but there was a delay as something was wrong with the veteran all-rounder’s helmet. He raised the matter with the umpire and told the umpire about the strap.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan appealed as they argued that the former Sri Lanka captain had timed-out. The latter became the first player to be dismissed in that fashion without facing a ball as he had taken the crease within the two-minute limit.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 playing conditions about “timed out” dismissals reads thus:

40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.

The incident sparked debate about Bangladesh playing with sportsman spirit. Here’s what netizens had to say.

South Africa legend Dale Steyn also spoke about the Sri Lanka cricketer’s dismissal. He said it was not in the spirit of the game.

Well, that wasn’t cool ⏰ — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) November 6, 2023

Amid the discussion, fans were reminded of former India captain Sourav Ganguly nearly getting timed out in a Test match against South Africa after he took more than six minutes to step out following a bizarre sequence of events.

Then South Africa skipper Graeme Smith decided not to appeal and Sourav Ganguly went on to bat.

Sachin Tendulkar, who was slotted to come in at No.4, couldn’t bat yet, because he had been off the field during South Africa’s innings. VVS Laxman, meanwhile, was believed to be in the shower which meant Ganguly, who was unprepared for the event, had to rush out at No.4.