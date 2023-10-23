Babar Azam breaks the internet but not from his performance

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Monday won social media by showing respect to Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Babar Azam, who has come under criticism over his performance and leadership skills, led from the front as his half-century helped the side put on a competitive total of 282-7 in the World Cup 2023 fixture.

He struck four boundaries and a six on his way to a 92-ball 74.He put on a 52-run partnership with opener Abdullah Shafique (58 off 75).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

During his crucial innings, Babar Azam became the talk of the town for his friendly gesture towards Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

He was tying his shoelaces when the veteran Afghanistan cricketer approached him for help. The skipper, instead of asking him, decided to do it himself as a sign of sportsman spirit.

This was a beautiful gesture. Babar Azam didn’t let Nabi tie his shoe laces out of respect and removed his gloves instead to tie his shoe lace. ❤️💯 #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/UFMehoyGmZ — Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) October 23, 2023

The Pakistan captain was praised for his actions on social media. Netizens spoke highly of him with their tweets.

Here’s what they said.

Babar Azam didn’t allow Mohammad Nabi to tie his shoe as a mark of respect 🩵💚 pic.twitter.com/n1CWuuaRbn — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) October 23, 2023

Brilliant from #BabarAzam.. What a humble man 😍😍 — Aamir Mumtaz🌟👑💙 (@thisisaamiir) October 23, 2023

Really as for respect , than its nice gesture — Aasim Farooqui (@AsmFar07) October 23, 2023

What a humble person #KingBabar 👏 — Cric Logic (@criclogic1) October 23, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam-led Pakistan and Afghanistan headed into their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture on the back of defeats to five-time winners Australia and 2019 finalists New Zealand respectively.

Related – ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Imad Wasim shares a ‘fact’ about Babar Azam